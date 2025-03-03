Macuga takes home silver at Norwegian World Cup downhill

Saturday’s finish is the 22-year-old’s second World Cup podium.

German skier Emma Aicher, was the only skier ahead of Macuga, finishing just 0.03 seconds ahead of the American to take home the gold.

The next-best American finishers Saturday were Jackie Wiles in 14th and Lindsey Vonn in 16th.

In the super G on Sunday, Macuga once again led the American women, finishing 12th with Vonn behind her in 16th.

Macuga earned her first World Cup gold in the super G in Austria back in December.

The speed skier, who is having a season of firsts, also placed third in the super G at her first world championship competition in Saalbach, Austria, in early February.

The women’s World Cup circuit now heads to Sweden for slalom and giant slalom races this weekend. It’s one of the last events before the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, at the end of March.