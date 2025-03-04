Park City athlete takes home two medals at SkiMo world championships

After winning bronze with fellow American skier McCall Birkinshaw in the youth mixed relay Monday, Briley wrangled in a gold medal in the U20 vertical race at the world champs Tuesday.

Briley has two more events left at the 2025 ISMF World Championships: the sprint race Thursday followed by the individual competition Friday.

In February Briley competed at the Olympic test event in Bormio, Italy, where he finished ninth in the relay and 19th in the sprint.

Briley also finished first at the 2025 U.S. National Championships sprint race in early January.

SkiMo will make its Olympics debut at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

For the first time, two events in the sport, featuring both ascent and decent skiing will appear in the Olympic program.