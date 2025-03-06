© 2025 KPCW

Diggins, Kern earn historic U.S. finish at Nordic world champs

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 6, 2025 at 4:54 PM MST
Second placed Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern of United States celebrate during the Women's Cross Country Team Sprint Classic at the Nordic World Championships in Trondheim, Norway, Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
Matthias Schrader
/
AP
Second placed Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern of United States celebrate during the Women's Cross Country Team Sprint Classic at the Nordic World Championships in Trondheim, Norway, Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

American cross country skiers Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern secured a silver medal in the classic team sprint at the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Norway Wednesday.

The second-place finish marks the duo’s second consecutive world championship medal after they won bronze in the skate team sprint two years ago in Slovenia.

In the team sprint, each skier alternates laps completing three each for a total of six.

Their performance also marks the second-ever world championships medal for the U.S. in a classic event. The first came in 2017 when Diggins and Sadie Bjornesn took bronze in the same discipline.

This is also the best finish for any U.S. skier at the world championships so far this year. Kern’s previous best finish at the competition was fifth in the women’s sprint free event on Feb. 27.

Diggins and Kern are now hoping to use the silver medal momentum to push through the final two events in Norway.

Friday the women will compete in the 4x7.5km relay. Then, Saturday will be the men’s 50km mass start free followed by the women on the final day of racing Sunday.
