Utah schools look to make run in NCAA tournament

On the men’s side, BYU’s head coach Kevin Young will make his tournament debut when the Cougars face Virginia Commonwealth University in Denver.

The Cougars are a No. 6 seed in the east region and are heading into the tournament hot, winning nine of their last 10 games.

But they'll face a strong VCU team that won the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship with an elite defense.

In the Midwest region, the No.10 seed Utah State is looking to upset the No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Aggies’ head coach, Jerry Calhoun is also making his NCAA Tournament debut after being hired from Youngstown State last year.

The Aggies are coming off a loss to Colorado State last week in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

On the women’s side, the No. 8 seed University of Utah team will be led by Summit County native and North Summit High School grad Kennady McQueen.

McQueen recently broke the Utah women’s basketball record for most games played as a Ute.

This is the fourth consecutive year the Utes have punched a ticket to the tournament and are hoping to break their three-year streak of ending their tournament run in the second round.

The U. will face off against the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers Friday at 11:30 a.m.

If the Utes win, they’re looking at a potential second round matchup with defending champion South Carolina.