Utah skiers to watch for at the 2025 Sun Valley World Cup Finals

The event brings World Cup racing back to the Idaho ski resort for the first time since 1977. The competition opens with men’s and women’s downhill and super G this weekend.

The U.S. women’s speed team in the downhill and super G disciplines is led by 2025 Downhill World Champion and Rowmark Ski Academy alumni Breezy Johnson and Parkite Lauren Macuga.

Johnson and Macuga will kick out of the downhill starting gate Saturday. They will be joined by Park City resident and speed star Lindsey Vonn, who will compete in her first World Cup Finals since 2018.

The men’s downhill is slated for Saturday at 11 a.m. The women’s race follows at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Macuga and Vonn will be the sole U.S. women competing in the super G.

Macuga has had a breakout season in the discipline, snagging a first-ever World Cup win and world championship podium.

Salt Lake and Snowbird Sports Education Foundation skier Jared Goldberg will also try his hand at the super G.

Goldberg landed his first World Cup podium this season after finishing second at Val Gardena in Italy.

Next week it will be the tech skiers’ chance to go for gold in the slalom and giant slalom.

Rowmark Ski Academy’s Katie Hensien will compete in her first-ever World Cup Finals in the GS before Olympian and winningest Alpine skier of all time Mikaela Shiffrin takes to the slope for the slalom event.

The overall Crystal Globe races will also be awarded in Sun Valley, with four women’s and two men’s season-long races coming down to the wire. The American skiers look to be out of the picture for an overall title this season, but history could be made in the women’s super G.

It is a tight margin between Italy’s Fredrica Brignone and Switzerland’s Laura Gut-Behrami who are separated by just five points.

Should Gut-Behrami come out on top Sunday, she will make history with a record-setting sixth Super G Globe win for the 33-year-old.

The Sun Valley World Cup Finals start Saturday, March 22 and will wrap up March 27.