© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Olympic ski racer Bode Miller inducted into U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Hall of Fame

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 14, 2025 at 7:50 PM MDT
U.S. skier Bode Miller looks at the scoreboard after finishing third in a alpine ski, men's World Cup super-combined, in Wengen, Switzerland, on Jan. 13, 2012.
Marco Trovati
/
AP
U.S. skier Bode Miller looks at the scoreboard after finishing third in a alpine ski, men's World Cup super-combined, in Wengen, Switzerland, on Jan. 13, 2012.

The lone skier among eight athletes in the Class of 2025, Bode Miller joins the list of 210 Olympians inducted into the hall of fame since 1983.

Five-time Olympic Alpine skier Bode Miller was inducted into the United States Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Thesix-time Olympic medalist competed in the Games from 1998 to 2014 including in Salt Lake City in 2002 where he won his first Olympic medals—two silvers in giant slalom and the alpine combined event.

The lone skier among eight athletes in the Class of 2025, Miller joins the list of 210 Olympians inducted into the hall of fame since 1983.

Multiple Olympic teams were also inducted this year, including the 2010 four-man bobsled team, the Night Train. The team made history at the Vancouver Games by claiming the gold, ending a 62-year medal drought in the event. Parkite Steven Holcomb was one of the four men on the winning sled.

Miller’s name now appears alongside Park City skiers Picabo Street, Lindsey Vonn and Chris Waddell.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver