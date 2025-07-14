Olympic ski racer Bode Miller inducted into U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Hall of Fame

Five-time Olympic Alpine skier Bode Miller was inducted into the United States Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame over the weekend.

The six-time Olympic medalist competed in the Games from 1998 to 2014 including in Salt Lake City in 2002 where he won his first Olympic medals—two silvers in giant slalom and the alpine combined event.

The lone skier among eight athletes in the Class of 2025, Miller joins the list of 210 Olympians inducted into the hall of fame since 1983.

Multiple Olympic teams were also inducted this year, including the 2010 four-man bobsled team , the Night Train. The team made history at the Vancouver Games by claiming the gold, ending a 62-year medal drought in the event. Parkite Steven Holcomb was one of the four men on the winning sled.