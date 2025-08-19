Park City figure skater to compete at international junior competition

The International Skating Union Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series features up and coming figure skaters aged 13 to 19. The athletes come from around the world and compete in seven events, culminating in a Grand Prix final where the top six skaters and couples in each discipline compete.

Latvia is the first stop in the series and Park City native Chase Rohner is among the 11 junior skaters representing U.S. Figure Skating Aug. 20-23.

Rohner and his new partner, Jasmine Robertson , will compete in the ice dance competition, making their international debut after teaming up in January of this year. Ice dance features a pair skating in unison while completing difficult dance patterns rather than performing jump and spin elements.

Rohner and his previous skating partner, Noelle Thackeray, took home gold at the U.S. Figure Skating National Ice Dance Final in 2023. He also previously captured the 2021 USFS National Solo Dance bronze title and was awarded the 2022 USFS Juvenile Ice Dance pewter medalist.

Grand Prix competition begins Thursday with the women’s, pairs and men’s short programs. Rhythm dance follows on Friday and the competition concludes Saturday with the men’s free skate and free dance.