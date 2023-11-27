© 2023 KPCW

Park City ice dancer wins second U.S. Figure Skating national title

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST
Noelle Thackeray, 13, and Chase Rohner, 15, win Intermediate Ice Dance gold at the U.S. Figure Skating National Ice Dance Final
U.S. Figure Skating
Noelle Thackeray, 13, and Chase Rohner, 15, win Intermediate Ice Dance gold at the U.S. Figure Skating National Ice Dance Final

Park City High School student took home gold at the U.S. Figure Skating National Ice Dance Final.

Local Park City High School student, Chase Rohner, captured the Intermediate Ice Dance gold medal at the U.S. Figure Skating National Ice Dance Final (USFS) last week.

Rohner, 15, and his skating partner, Noelle Thackeray, 13, of Hillcrest Junior High School in Murray, secured their second place national standing for the season with last week’s win and secured their spot on the 2024 National Development Team.

Rohner previously captured the 2021 USFS National Solo Dance bronze title and was awarded the 2022 USFS Juvenile Ice Dance pewter medalist.

He is also a member of the Park City High School wrestling team.

The duo will travel to Columbus, Ohio, in January for the 2024 High Performance National Development Camp.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
Sydney Weaver