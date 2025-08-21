U.S. Freestyle aerials team to put on a show at Olympic Park
U.S. Freestyle Ski Team athletes will compete at the 2025 U.S. Freestyle Ultimate Airwave at the Utah Olympic Park Friday.
Aerialists will take to the sky at the water ramps, where freestyle athletes hone their skills in warmer months in preparation for on-snow training.
The free event will feature U.S. aerials athletes including Olympic gold medalists Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenfeld, along with 2025 world champions Kaila Kuhn and Quinn Dehlinger.
A qualification round begins at 12:45 p.m. From there, the top 12 male and female finishers will advance to the finals at 4:10 p.m.
Following the competition, the Flying Ace Allstars aerialists will showcase their world-class tricks at a public exhibition. Tickets are required.