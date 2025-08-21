U.S. Freestyle aerials team to put on a show at Olympic Park

Aerialists will take to the sky at the water ramps, where freestyle athletes hone their skills in warmer months in preparation for on-snow training.

The free event will feature U.S. aerials athletes including Olympic gold medalists Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenfeld, along with 2025 world champions Kaila Kuhn and Quinn Dehlinger.

A qualification round begins at 12:45 p.m. From there, the top 12 male and female finishers will advance to the finals at 4:10 p.m.

Following the competition, the Flying Ace Allstars aerialists will showcase their world-class tricks at a public exhibition. Tickets are required.