Utahn announced to U.S. World Cup Bobsled team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:14 PM MDT
Kaysha Love, of the United States, celebrates as she finishes her second run in the women's monobob at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Matthias Schrader
/
AP
Kaysha Love, of the United States, celebrates as she finishes her second run in the women's monobob at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

USA Bobsled named its World Cup roster for the 2025-2026 season ahead of its 2026 Olympic Team selections.

One of the team pilots this season is Olympian Kaysha Love from West Jordan. Love made her Olympic debut in the women’s 2-man competition at the 2022 Games with four-time Olympian Kallie Humphries.

Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor round out the three U.S. women’s pilots for the World Cup competitions.

The first World Cup race of the season for bobsled and skeleton will be at the Olympic track in Cortina, Italy Nov. 17 through Nov. 23. It will be the first World Cup competition at the renovated venue since its completion in March this year.

The 2026 U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team will be named Jan. 19 ahead of the February Games.

See the full 2025-2026 World Cup roster here.

