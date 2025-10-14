© 2025 KPCW

Local athletes named to U.S. cross country ski team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:27 PM MDT
Rosie Brennan during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dustin Satloff
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard
More than 20 athletes have been named to the 2025-2026 U.S. Cross Country ski team including five local to Utah.

On the A Team, Park City resident and Olympian Rosie Brennan will represent the U.S. with University of Utah alum and Olympian Sophia Laukli.

Another U grad, Novie McCabe, was named to this season’s B Team. University of Utah student, Lucas Wilmot joins the cross country development team for his first season with Parkite and Ute and three-time NCAA national champion Sydney Palmer-Ledger.

The U.S. team will be led by three-time Olympic medalist and seven-time World Championship medalist Jessie Diggins.

The first stop of the 2025-2026 World Cup tour will be in Ruka, Finland at the end of November.

The Olympic Games in Italy begin Feb. 5, 2026. The U.S. team’s Olympic cross country roster will be announced later this year.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver