Park City athletes make U.S. Ski Jump, Nordic combined teams

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:47 PM MDT
Kevin Bickner, of the United States, sails during training in the men's World Cup ski jumping competition Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Kevin Bickner, of the United States, sails during training in the men's World Cup ski jumping competition Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The U.S. Ski Jumping and Nordic combined teams have released rosters for the 2025-2026 winter season.

On the ski jumping team, seven Utah athletes, including four jumpers from Park City will represent the U.S. at international competitions.

They include women’s team members Paige Jones, Josie Johnson and Sam Macuga [Muh-sue-guh], who all came up through the Park City Ski and Snowboard programs.

Leading the men’s team is Kevin Bickner who attended the Winter Sports School. He is joined by University of Utah alums Andrew Urlaub and Erick Belshaw.

Annika Belshaw, who also attended the U., will lead the women’s team after a strong season last year with 14 top-30 finishes.

The U.S. Nordic combined team has named Parkites Ben Loomis and Stephen Schumann to the nine-person roster.

The ski jumping and combined World Cup seasons are underway.

The rosters for the 2025-2026 Olympic teams will be announced later this season.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
