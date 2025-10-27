Iconic rapper Flavor Flav joins USA Bobsled as ‘hype man’

This isn’t the first time the rapper has dipped his toe into the professional sports world.

Last year he signed a sponsorship deal supporting the U.S. Water Polo Teams as their official hype man for the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

Over the weekend Flav – whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. – visited Park City to take a ride down the 2002 bobsled track. Flav even brought out members of the band Maroon 5, who participated in a passenger bobsled ride.

The 66-year-old Flav called the partnership a blessing. “It’s cooler than Cool Runnings,” he said, referencing the 1993 bobsled comedy. “It’s Coolest Runnings.”

He said he plans to be with the team at the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February.

Another music mogul, Snoop Dogg, will also play a part in the February Winter Games.

The rapper is returning to the world stage as part of the coverage team for NBCUniversal.