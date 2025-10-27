© 2025 KPCW

Iconic rapper Flavor Flav joins USA Bobsled as ‘hype man’

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:03 PM MDT
American rapper Flavor Flav visits Utah to practice with the US Bobsled and Skeleton teams.
Mason Cameron
/
USA Bobsled and Skeleton
American rapper and television personality Flavor Flav is sliding into a new role: hype man and official sponsor of USA Bobsled and Skeleton for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has dipped his toe into the professional sports world.

Last year he signed a sponsorship deal supporting the U.S. Water Polo Teams as their official hype man for the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

Over the weekend Flav – whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. – visited Park City to take a ride down the 2002 bobsled track. Flav even brought out members of the band Maroon 5, who participated in a passenger bobsled ride.

The 66-year-old Flav called the partnership a blessing. “It’s cooler than Cool Runnings,” he said, referencing the 1993 bobsled comedy. “It’s Coolest Runnings.”

He said he plans to be with the team at the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February.

Another music mogul, Snoop Dogg, will also play a part in the February Winter Games.

The rapper is returning to the world stage as part of the coverage team for NBCUniversal.

The Olympics reports Snoop Dogg was a hit with sports fans during the 2024 Pairs Olympics after he donned riding gear to watch an equestrian event and carried the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
