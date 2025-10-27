© 2025 KPCW

Smoke visible in Kamas, Heber from Uinta prescribed burns

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:51 PM MDT
Fires can be seen from prescribed burns in Mill Creek Canyon.
Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Fires can be seen from prescribed burns in Mill Creek Canyon.

Firefighters in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest are conducting prescribed burns near Kamas this week.

Crews will be working near the North Fork trailhead and along the Provo River Overlook on state Route 150, also known as Mirror Lake Highway.

During the burns, smoke may be visible in the Heber and Kamas valleys and along Mirror Lake Highway.

In another section of the forest, near Mill Creek Canyon, crews have completed another pile burning project.

Residual smoke may linger in the area and be visible in Park City. Fire officials ask residents to not report the smoke or flames during this time.

Park City and Alpine Forestry have also began conducting prescribed burns this week. More information is available here.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
