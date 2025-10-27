Wasatch High School board to discuss new school boundary

The Wasatch County School District needs to decide on new boundary lines before the new Deer Creek High School opens next year.

The district recently shared its preferred boundary option which uses Highway 40 as a natural boundary on the south end of the valley.

That would mean students who live east of Highway 40 would attend Timpanogos Middle School and Wasatch High.

Students to the west would go to Rocky Mountain Middle School and Deer Creek High.

The new boundary would also split Daniels Canyon and J.R. Smith Elementary students once they go to middle school.

The board of education will consider the new boundary line at a 6:30 p.m. public hearing at the Wasatch Education Center.

Residents can attend and share their feedback in person, by email, or through Zoom during the hearing.

The meeting will also be streamed live on YouTube.