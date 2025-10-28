ESPN College Gameday to return to Utah for a sixth time

The three-hour show begins Saturday, Nov. 1, at 6 a.m. MDT at the University of Utah’s Presidents Circle ahead of the Ute’s 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

This is the first time the conference foes will go head-to-head. The Cincinnati Bearcats are unbeaten in conference play with quarterback Brendan Sorsby ranked third for most passing touchdowns.

They are ranked second, behind BYU in conference standings.

The Utes are ranked 5th in rushing yards per game this season and are ranked fifth in the Big 12 with a 3-2 conference record.

ESPN’s Saturday broadcast is hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban.

Utah last appeared on College Gameday in October of 2023 when they fell to Oregon 35-6. Saturday will be the sixth time the broadcast visits Utah.