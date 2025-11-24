Utahn slides to silver at bobsled World Cup season-opener

Kaysha Love, a track star-turned Olympic bobsledder out of Herriman, finished the Nov. 22 season-opener with the second fastest monobob time for the women.

Love was also a tenth of a second faster than her teammate and Olympic 2-women bobsled partner Kaillie Armbruster Humphries, who finished fourth.

On the second day of competition, Love and Azaria Hill put the world on notice in the 2-woman bobsled event, finishing just 0.77 seconds off first place.

Humphries secured her first podium of the season in the 2-woman bobsled with Sylvia Hoffman in third place, two-tenths of a second behind Love and Hill.

The race was the team’s first time on the recently-renovated Cortina track, which will host the sliding events at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.