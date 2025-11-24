© 2025 KPCW

Utahn slides to silver at bobsled World Cup season-opener

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:03 PM MST
Kaysha Love and Azaria Hill, of the United States, race down the course during the 2-woman bobsleigh World Cup and Olympic test event in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.
A Utahn led the Americans as Team USA Bobsled took to the ice in their first World Cup races of the 2025-2026 season over the weekend.

Kaysha Love, a track star-turned Olympic bobsledder out of Herriman, finished the Nov. 22 season-opener with the second fastest monobob time for the women.

Love was also a tenth of a second faster than her teammate and Olympic 2-women bobsled partner Kaillie Armbruster Humphries, who finished fourth.

On the second day of competition, Love and Azaria Hill put the world on notice in the 2-woman bobsled event, finishing just 0.77 seconds off first place.

Humphries secured her first podium of the season in the 2-woman bobsled with Sylvia Hoffman in third place, two-tenths of a second behind Love and Hill.

The race was the team’s first time on the recently-renovated Cortina track, which will host the sliding events at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.
