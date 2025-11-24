Two more Democrats enter race for Utah's newly drawn U.S. House seat

Utah state Sen. Nate Blouin became the fourth contender to join the race over the weekend.

Blouin is a first-term senator representing South Salt Lake and parts of Millcreek, Murray and West Valley City.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Blouin is up for reelection to the state Senate next year and would have to give up his legislative seat to run for Congress.

Last week, former state Sen. Derek Kitchen said he plans to run.

The Utah News Dispatch reports Kitchen was one of the plaintiffs who sued the state in 2013 to successfully overturn Utah’s ban on same-sex marriage.

Kitchen went on to serve on the Salt Lake City Council and was elected to the state Senate in 2018, where he served one term before losing in the Democratic primary to Sen. Jen Plumb.

State lawmaker Kathleen Riebe was the first to share her intent to run Nov. 14 followed by former Congressman Ben McAdams.

Utah’s new map comes after a yearslong court battle that reached the Utah Supreme Court before landing back before a judge in Salt Lake City.

The state’s Republican legislative leaders have said they intend to appeal and keep fighting for their preferred maps.