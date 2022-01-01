Staff Directory
Press releases and news inquiries: email radionews@kpcw.org
Music releases and artist inquiries: email music@kpcw.org
Our Staff
Staff member direct dial numbers and/or email addresses listed below.
Brooke Ahlberg
Underwriting Manager
435-731-5512 or brooke@kpcw.org
Juliana Allely
Accounting
435-731-5515 or juliana@kpcw.org
Randy Barton
Host, The Local View
randy@kpcw.org
Andrea Buchanan
Reporter
435-731-5504 or andrea@kpcw.org
John Burdick
Program & Operations Director
435-731-5514 or john@kpcw.org
Chris Cherniak
Co-host, This Green Earth
chris@cherniakenvironmental.com
Alexander Cramer
Reporter
435-731-5508 or alexander@kpcw.org
Michelle Deininger
News Director
435-731-5507 or michelle@kpcw.org
Christie Dilloway
Music Programming
christie@kpcw.org
Sarah Ervin
Development
435-731-5510 or sarah@kpcw.org
Roger Goldman
Co-host, Mountain Money
rogthorn@icloud.com
Sean Higgins
Reporter
435-731-5505 or shiggins@kpcw.org
Jennifer Kimball-Bailey
Marketing and Event Director
435-731-5509 or jennifer@kpcw.org
Nell Larson
Co-host, This Green Earth
nell.larson@usu.edu
Ben Lasseter
Reporter
435-731-5506 or ben@kpcw.org
Kyle Maguire
Assistant Program Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator
435-731-5513 or kyle@kpcw.org
Renai Miller
President & General Manager
435-731-5502 or rbodley@kpcw.org
Carolyn Murray
Reporter
435-731-5503 or carolyn@kpcw.org
Katie Nelson
Production Assistant
435-731-5516 or katie@kpcw.org
Ethel Preston
Office Manager and Director of First Impressions
435-731-5502 or ethel@kpcw.org
Pete Stoughton
Co-host, The Mountain Life
pwstoughton@gmail.com
Leslie Thatcher
Senior News Director and host of The Local News Hour
435-731-5517 or leslie@kpcw.org
Lynn Ware Peek
Co-host, The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
lpeek@kpcw.org
Doug Wells
Co-host, Mountain Money
dwells@albionfinancial.com
John Wells
Co-host, Cool Science Radio and The Morning Mix
johnwells101@gmail.com