Staff Directory

Press releases and news inquiries: email radionews@kpcw.org

Music releases and artist inquiries: email music@kpcw.org



Our Staff



Staff member direct dial numbers and/or email addresses listed below.



Brooke Ahlberg

Underwriting Manager

435-731-5512 or brooke@kpcw.org



Juliana Allely

Accounting

435-731-5515 or juliana@kpcw.org

Randy Barton

Host, The Local View

randy@kpcw.org



Andrea Buchanan

Reporter

435-731-5504 or andrea@kpcw.org

John Burdick

Program & Operations Director

435-731-5514 or john@kpcw.org



Chris Cherniak

Co-host, This Green Earth

chris@cherniakenvironmental.com



Alexander Cramer

Reporter

435-731-5508 or alexander@kpcw.org

Michelle Deininger

News Director

435-731-5507 or michelle@kpcw.org



Christie Dilloway

Music Programming

christie@kpcw.org



Sarah Ervin

Development

435-731-5510 or sarah@kpcw.org



Roger Goldman

Co-host, Mountain Money

rogthorn@icloud.com



Sean Higgins

Reporter

435-731-5505 or shiggins@kpcw.org



Jennifer Kimball-Bailey

Marketing and Event Director

435-731-5509 or jennifer@kpcw.org



Nell Larson

Co-host, This Green Earth

nell.larson@usu.edu



Ben Lasseter

Reporter

435-731-5506 or ben@kpcw.org



Kyle Maguire

Assistant Program Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator

435-731-5513 or kyle@kpcw.org



Renai Miller

President & General Manager

435-731-5502 or rbodley@kpcw.org



Carolyn Murray

Reporter

435-731-5503 or carolyn@kpcw.org



Katie Nelson

Production Assistant

435-731-5516 or katie@kpcw.org

Ethel Preston

Office Manager and Director of First Impressions

435-731-5502 or ethel@kpcw.org



Pete Stoughton

Co-host, The Mountain Life

pwstoughton@gmail.com



Leslie Thatcher

Senior News Director and host of The Local News Hour

435-731-5517 or leslie@kpcw.org



Lynn Ware Peek

Co-host, The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio

lpeek@kpcw.org



Doug Wells

Co-host, Mountain Money

dwells@albionfinancial.com



John Wells

Co-host, Cool Science Radio and The Morning Mix

johnwells101@gmail.com



