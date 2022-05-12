Utah Governor Spencer Cox tests positive for COVID-19

The governor’s office announced that Governor Cox had a sore throat on Wednesday, then tested positive for the virus Thursday morning. Governor Cox is fully vaccinated and boosted.

In a statement Cox said so far, he feels fine. He urged citizens to stay away from others if they feel sick and if they haven’t already – to get vaccinated.

The governor had a number of public appearances this week, though “very few people attending the events would be considered to be exposed to the virus.” The Governor’s Office is in the process of notifying what it says are a “small number of people considered to be in close contact” with Cox this week – people who were within six feet of him for more than 15 minutes.

Members of Utah’s first family are up-to-date on their vaccines and don’t need to quarantine. The governor will isolate for the next 10 days, and Cox and his family members plan to wear masks for the next ten days. Outside of the governor, none of the other family members has tested positive for the virus.