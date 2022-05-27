Memorial Day holiday weekend filled with remembrances and activities

It’s that time of year when Americans take a moment to honor those who have served the country. And no matter what the weather, there’s plenty going on around the Wasatch Back in honor of the long holiday weekend.

Events begin Friday, May 27th, when Summit Community Gardens in partnership with Artes de Mexico hosts La Milpa, a corn-planting ceremony, and the first of three workshops. It’s an opportunity to learn about the meaning of corn to the indigenous of the Americas and come together in the garden. It starts at 5 and is free.

Saturday, May 28th marks the opening of Utah Olympic Park and Park City Mountain for summer activities.

It’s also the Junior Rodeo Finals in Heber at the Wasatch County Outdoor Arena both Friday and Saturday at noon.

Memorial Day Monday will feature remembrance events along with more general community activities.

At the Park City Cemetery on Kearns Blvd, Park City’s American Legion Post 14 and the Park City Museum will host a ceremony honoring fallen heroes. It will include a flyover by the Utah Commemorative Air Force, music by the Treble Makers, and bagpipes by the Summit County Sheriff’s office. An unveiling of a plaque, memorializing the B-18 crash in 1941 on Iron Mountain, takes place at Squatters following the service.

There’s also a 5K at the Park City High School Monday. It’s the National Honor Society’s annual run that commemorates lost members of the Park City community and benefits various organizations. The run starts at 8 am at Dozier Field.

In Heber, to honor those who have served, there is a drive-by tribute along Veteran’s Memorial Park at 415 S 600 W beginning at 10 am.

Liquor stores will be closed Sunday and Monday, as will be federal offices, including banks and post offices. And the long weekend means holiday traffic too: US-40 eastbound is still reduced to one lane north of Heber City near Jordanelle Reservoir. According to UDOT, drivers should expect heavy truck traffic and travel delays especially Friday afternoon.

For fire danger information visit forest service website fs.usda.gov