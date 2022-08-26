© 2022 KPCW

Hunting and fishing license fees going up

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published August 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM MDT
The Utah Wildlife Board approved a fee increase for hunting and fishing licenses and permits in order to keep up with rising operation costs.

Hunting season is approaching, and Utah residents and non-residents will pay more for the sport this year. The state Division of Wildlife Resources reported Friday that it would implement its first hunting license fee increase for residents since 2014.

Most resident fees will increase by $6. For example, resident combination licenses will increase from $38 to $42.

Non-residents who want licenses will pay $120 for a license, or $150 for a combination license, which covers both hunting and fishing.

DWR Administrative Section Chief Kenny Johnson said the fees are the primary funding source for the DWR’s labor, fuel, materials, goods and services used to manage Utah’s fish and wildlife.

Hunting, fishing and combination licenses for youth and disabled veterans will not increase. The current price of general-season deer and elk permits will remain at $40 and $50, respectively, for youth.

The changes are pending final approval from the Legislature.

For more information and a complete fee schedule, click here.

Michelle Deininger
