The U.S. Alpine Ski Team has a new name

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Monday the team will now be known as the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team.

Stifel Financial, a wealth management and investment banking company, has been named the title sponsor of the team.

Stifel has also been named the title sponsor of the U.S. NorAm Tour, which is the pipeline for young athletes to earn their spot on the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team with hopes of representing the USA internationally in the World Cup, World Championships and Olympics. Stifel will also become the presenting partner of the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships, where national titles are awarded annually in downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom.

In addition to the sponsorship, U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Stifel will collaborate on a career and financial education program designed to help athletes with savings and investing strategy.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Stifel,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard President & CEO Sophie Goldschmidt. “This is the most significant alpine partnership in U.S. Ski & Snowboard history, supporting alpine skiers from the development level to the World Cup. Stifel’s long-term commitment combined with our comparable values makes them the perfect partner.”

Stifel also has sponsorship agreements with the NHL’s St. Louis Blues, several PGA golfers, and is the presenting sponsor of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.