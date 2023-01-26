© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

School voucher bill passes in Utah Legislature

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST
School vouchers take kids and money away from public school.
LA Johnson
/
NPR

A bill that would raise teacher pay and establish a school voucher program has passed in the Utah Legislature.

House Bill 215 creates a $42 million taxpayer-funded voucher program, which would allow people to receive up to $8,000 per student for private and home schools.

Republican elected officials who represent parts of Summit and Wasatch counties, including Rep. Mike Kohler, Rep. Kera Birkeland, Sen. Curtis Brumblie, Sen. Ron Winterton, Sen. John Johnson, all voted in favor of the bill.

Democratic Rep. Brian King, who represents Summit and Salt Lake counties, voted against the bill.

Money to create the voucher program will come directly from public school funds, which public school supporters say will financially decimate public education. Utah already ranks second to last in the country for the amount it spends on public education.

In a hot mic moment for which she later apologized, voucher bill lobbyist Allison Sorensen said earlier this week that she wanted to QUOTE “destroy public education” with vouchers.

The legislation would also grant public school teachers a $6,000 bump in pay and benefits.

The Utah State Board of Education, the statewide teachers and school employees unions and the association of school administrators have all vocally opposed the bill.

In a rare move, the heavily Republican state board of education also weighed in, voting 10-5 to oppose the bill. Hundreds of members of those groups met with legislators and launched a campaign to defeat the bill.

HB 215, which was sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R - Herriman) passed in the House 54-20 on Friday. It was approved in a 20-8 vote by the Senate on Thursday afternoon.

HB 215 will now head to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox, who has come out in support of it.

State & Regional
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta