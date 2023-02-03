Almost $80 million in lost money ready for Utahns to claim at state treasurer's office

Utah Treasurer Marlo M. Oaks said the money comes from sources like dormant bank accounts, overpaid medical bills, uncashed checks, safe deposit box contents and unpaid insurance benefits.

“We encourage Utahns to check mycash.utah.gov every year to see if they have lost money to claim," Oaks said. “One in five Utahns has lost money and they probably don't know it. I had no idea I had lost money until I became state treasurer and learned about an overpaid medical bill.”

Oaks said when a business owes money to someone it can't locate, it remits those funds to the state after three years.

“Last year, we shifted our efforts to reunite unclaimed money with rightful owners in Utah’s most economically depressed communities where the money could make the biggest difference," Oaks said. "As a result, we reunited lost money with more Utahns than ever before, including those who needed it the most during these challenging economic times."

In partnership with the Utah Automated Geographic Reference Center, the Unclaimed Property Division created a tool to search unclaimed property data by census tract, county, senate district and house district. One use of the tool—matching unclaimed property data with corresponding census tract median income data—enables the division to focus more strategically on areas of the state with the greatest need. As part of this effort, the division has sent out 796,388 direct mail postcards to such communities during the past year.

“Even if you have searched for unclaimed property in the past, check again,” Oaks said. “We may have received additional property since you last visited our website.”

Find out if you have unclaimed property here.