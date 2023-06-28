UDOT asks for public input on future rural transportation projects

The Utah Department of Transportation has asked the public to weigh in on nearly 800 projects in the works.

The projects are scheduled from now to 2050, and some are already underway; 98 of them are in Summit and Wasatch counties.

Some of the higher-profile ongoing projects in the plan are the Kimball Junction traffic study , state Route 224’s dedicated bus lanes and various U.S. Highway 40 improvements , including a new westbound passing lane between Heber City and Mayflower.

UDOT is also entertaining larger-scale projects that could be years if not decades away. Those include a new climbing lane eastbound in Parleys Canyon, widening state Routes 32 and 35 and connecting Salt Lake City and Moab with a rail trail.

Click here to see the full list, which allows you to filter by individual county(s).

The state is accepting public comment on its rural transportation plans through July 25.

Click here to share input on UDOT projects.