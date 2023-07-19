Utah Fire Info: 40 new wildfires sparked within past week

Utah Wildfire Info says within the last week 40 new fires have been reported, humans caused 22 of those.

That brings Utah’s total for the year to 303 wildfires, more than half were human caused.

The only active fire as of July 19 sparked July 17 near Flaming Gorge Reservoir. It has burned 85 acres and is 20% contained.

So far this year, no red flag warnings has been issued for Northern Utah.

In the state of Utah, fireworks are only allowed on specific days and in designated areas.

The UWI wants to remind everyone to check conditions when lighting fireworks. Also, they are never allowed on federal lands.