State & Regional

Utah Fire Info: 40 new wildfires sparked within past week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:58 PM MDT
Utah Fire Info's Fire Danger Risk map as of July 19.
Utah Fire Info
Utah Fire Info's fire danger risk map July 19, 2023.

The number of wildfires in Utah is steadily increasing as the state progresses into the dry season.

Utah Wildfire Info says within the last week 40 new fires have been reported, humans caused 22 of those.

That brings Utah’s total for the year to 303 wildfires, more than half were human caused.

The only active fire as of July 19 sparked July 17 near Flaming Gorge Reservoir. It has burned 85 acres and is 20% contained.

So far this year, no red flag warnings has been issued for Northern Utah.

In the state of Utah, fireworks are only allowed on specific days and in designated areas.

The UWI wants to remind everyone to check conditions when lighting fireworks. Also, they are never allowed on federal lands.

For more information on how to stay fire safe, visit utahfiresense.org.

State & Regional Wildfire Information
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
