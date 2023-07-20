Francis City could lift water restrictions by Friday

The update posted on Francis City’s website late Wednesday says officials may be able to lift watering restrictions Friday.

As of Thursday afternoon, no one in Francis or nearby Woodland Hills can water outdoors because the town’s water pumps haven’t been keeping up with demand.

A pump near Woodland Hills failed Sunday night, exacerbating the problem, but that pump was replaced Tuesday.

According to the update, Francis has installed a temporary pump at its new, larger water tank. A more permanent pump is under construction, in addition to its main pump and the supplementary pump in Woodland Hills.

The third pump isn’t online yet.

“We have to pass two bacteria tests before we can put the temporary pump online,” the city’s statement said.

The second test happened Wednesday night, and the city is awaiting both results.

"We appreciate your patience with this frustrating issue and we anticipate the problem going away with this solution." — Francis City outdoor watering update, July 19, 2023