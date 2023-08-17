State liquor agency unveils online licensing system

Businesses can now apply for and renew liquor licenses online.

“We're moving from a 95% paper-based system to essentially a 95% digital system,” DABS Executive Director Tiffany Clason said.

The department has undertaken changes since she took over two years ago. That includes a rebrand, removing “Control” from its name and replacing it with “Services.”

Clason said the new online infrastructure is part of DABS’ customer service mission, making transactions more efficient. Previously, businesses made payments with checks or money orders.

She’s heard of businesses driving up to 2 hours to deliver payments in person because they don’t want to risk losing their liquor license if the mail loses their check.

“I think that was just mind-boggling to me when I got here two years ago,” Clason said. “Who uses money orders anymore, right?”

The change will affect the over 4,000 businesses statewide that sell liquor in some form or fashion. Clason said nonprofits or other organizations that need temporary permits to have alcohol at an event can get those online, too.

There will be two virtual demonstrations of the new system on Aug. 22 and Aug 30. Businesses should visit abs.utah.gov/Licensee-System for more information.

Modernizing how liquor licenses are managed won’t affect retail customers, but Clason said future changes will.

“We do have more technology-based projects that are in the pipeline that will impact just the general retail customer,” Clason said.

New programs coming soon include a Buy Online, Pickup In Store system and a wine subscription service.