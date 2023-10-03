Phones nationwide to receive FEMA test alerts Wednesday

All major U.S. wireless providers will send a test alert to phones across the country in an exercise for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Wednesday.

It’s happening at 12:20 p.m. Mountain Time. The message to phones will make a distinct sound and vibration and read, “THIS IS A TEST,” as well a translation in Spanish.

The test will also go out across TV and radio broadcasts during a 30-minute window starting around the same time.

The alert service exists to warn the public about emergencies, particularly on the national level. Besides ensuring the messages are transmitted, FEMA also uses the test alert to increase public awareness of the emergency messages and the importance of following alert instructions.

More information about FEMA and its emergency alert programs with the Federal Communications Commission is available at fema.gov.

