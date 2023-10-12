Utah ‘hunt of a lifetime’ permit applications open soon

The sportsman permit allows Utahns to hunt in almost every area of the state.

Only one sportsman permit for each of the ten species is issued: bison, black bear, buck deer, buck pronghorn, bull elk, bull moose, desert bighorn sheep, mountain goat, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and wild turkey.

“This is a permit that happens every year," said Faith Heaton Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. "Our big game application period is usually in the spring each year. This actually allows you to hunt on almost every single hunting unit in Utah that's open for the species that you drew the permit for. So, the season dates are a lot longer, you have more time to actually scout around, find an animal and have the opportunity to possibly harvest an animal.”

The permit allows for the harvesting of the animal and the hunting parties aren’t limited to the permit holder only.

The application costs a minimum of $10 and is open Oct. 18 to Nov. 8. Those selected to receive the permits still have to pay between $40 and $600.

More information is available at wildlife.utah.gov.

