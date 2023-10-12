© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah ‘hunt of a lifetime’ permit applications open soon

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM MDT
DWR biologists are recommending a slight increase in the number of general season buck deer permits available for hunts in Utah this fall.
Jim Shuler
/
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
DWR biologists are recommending a slight increase in the number of general season buck deer permits available for hunts in Utah this fall.

An application period for what the Division of Wildlife Resources calls “Utah’s most prized hunting permits” opens next week.

The sportsman permit allows Utahns to hunt in almost every area of the state.

Only one sportsman permit for each of the ten species is issued: bison, black bear, buck deer, buck pronghorn, bull elk, bull moose, desert bighorn sheep, mountain goat, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and wild turkey.

“This is a permit that happens every year," said Faith Heaton Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. "Our big game application period is usually in the spring each year. This actually allows you to hunt on almost every single hunting unit in Utah that's open for the species that you drew the permit for. So, the season dates are a lot longer, you have more time to actually scout around, find an animal and have the opportunity to possibly harvest an animal.”

The permit allows for the harvesting of the animal and the hunting parties aren’t limited to the permit holder only.

The application costs a minimum of $10 and is open Oct. 18 to Nov. 8. Those selected to receive the permits still have to pay between $40 and $600.

More information is available at wildlife.utah.gov.

State & Regional
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter