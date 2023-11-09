Solitude opens beginner hill for earliest start in 10 years

As of Nov. 10, Solitude's two-person Link lift is the first at a Utah ski resort to open this year. It drops riders off at the top of Easy Street, a beginner-level run.

The lift will only be open through Sunday, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, it will reopen on the original opening date, Friday, Nov. 17, with festivities at the base area.

Day passes over the weekend cost $25. Solitude season passes and Ikon passes will also gain entry. On Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, lift tickets will be free for active-duty and reserve members of the military, as well as retirees and veterans.

Parking is free and doesn’t require a reservation this weekend.

The announcement came less than 24 hours before the scheduled opening and credited snowfall this week for the conditions that allowed it.

The soft opening marks the resort’s earliest opening day in 10 years.

Brian Head Resort near Cedar City had previously targeted a Nov. 10 first day but announced this week it would delay the opening to Nov. 17.