Utah State Auditor will not seek reelection in 2024

As state auditor, John Dougall is in charge of providing oversight of local governments, agencies, and other programs. He’s held the office since 2013 and announced Tuesday he plans to leave that post next January when his third term ends.

Despite holding responsibilities statewide, Dougall has been vocal recently about the Wasatch Back, specifically regarding property valuations.

At the beginning of 2023, Dougall sent a letter accusing the Utah State Tax Commission of not doing enough to prevent inequities in Wasatch County residents’ tax bills. The letter focused on Wasatch County but noted that some of the same shortcomings also affected Summit County taxpayers.

The letter followed public outcry from Wasatch Back residents about increasing property taxes, which came as a result of soaring valuations, a byproduct of the red-hot housing market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the complaints, Dougall’s office launched a statewide property values map last summer. It did not include Summit or Wasatch counties because local assessors opted out for privacy reasons.

In a statement Tuesday, Dougall said “term limits are critical,” and expressed that “now is the time for a new leader to share a vision for a better future.”

He said he’s improved transparency in government operations during his tenure, citing the relaunch of Transparent Utah, an online database with financial information for almost every state and local government entity in Utah. The office also created Project KIDs, which allows taxpayers to see where money goes within Utah's public education system.

A new state auditor will be elected in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.