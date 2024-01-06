Utah GOP is ditching the presidential primary in 2024. Here’s how you can vote for a Republican.

Utahns who want a say in which presidential candidates appear on the ballot in November must decide their party affiliation during the first two weeks of 2024. And if voters decide to register with the Republican Party, that process won’t include a presidential primary.

To take part in Republican electoral decisions, the state party requires that voters be officially affiliated with the party. The deadline to change voter affiliation for the 2024 election cycle is Jan. 9 by 5 p.m.

When Utah’s Super Tuesday rolls around March 5, the Utah Republican Party will forgo the presidential primary election to instead poll party members on their presidential preference at neighborhood caucus meetings that evening. Republicans can find their local precinct by entering their address on the state party’s website.

The Utah GOP will decide between backing former President Donald Trump or choosing one of a handful of other candidates — which currently includes former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — for a likely competition with incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden.

