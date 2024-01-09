Winter storm to bring hazardous road conditions to Wasatch Back
A winter storm warning is in effect across the Wasatch Back. Here's what to expect.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Summit and Wasatch counties until 5 a.m. Thursday.
Residents in areas including Park City and the Heber Valley should prepare for 10 to 18 inches of snow between now and then.
Snowfall will be the heaviest Tuesday night.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible during the storm, with reduced visibility due to patchy, blowing snow.
There is also high potential for snow squalls, which can cause flash freezing, blowing snow and near-zero visibility.
“Those are short periods of intense snowfall,” meteorologist Thomas Geboy said. “It’s almost like a thunderstorm with snow brining gusty winds and possible whiteouts."
Snow will continue through the end of the week.
Geboy said storm totals could be even higher in the mountains.
“For Deer Valley and Park City Mountain, we’ll see probably more than the 10-20 inches that we’re going with for the Wasatch Back itself,” he said.
The NWS urges caution on the roads for the duration of the storm. If you must travel, bring a flashlight, food and water in case of an emergency.
Allow extra space, turn on headlights and reduce speed when driving in the snow.