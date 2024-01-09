© 2024 KPCW

Winter storm to bring hazardous road conditions to Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 9, 2024 at 5:49 PM MST
A major snowstorm hits Park City Feb. 22, 2023.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
A major snowstorm hits Park City.

A winter storm warning is in effect across the Wasatch Back. Here's what to expect.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Summit and Wasatch counties until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Residents in areas including Park City and the Heber Valley should prepare for 10 to 18 inches of snow between now and then.

Snowfall will be the heaviest Tuesday night.

National Weather Service: An active weather pattern will persist throughout this week as a series of weather systems track southeastward through the state. Impacts from snow, heavy snow and blowing snow are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. Additional heavy snow and blowing snow concerns are forecast during the Wednesday afternoon and evening commute. Carry a winter survival kit and allow additional time to reach your destination.
The National Weather Service
National Weather Service: An active weather pattern will persist throughout this week as a series of weather systems track southeastward through the state. Impacts from snow, heavy snow and blowing snow are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. Additional heavy snow and blowing snow concerns are forecast during the Wednesday afternoon and evening commute. Carry a winter survival kit and allow additional time to reach your destination.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible during the storm, with reduced visibility due to patchy, blowing snow.

There is also high potential for snow squalls, which can cause flash freezing, blowing snow and near-zero visibility.

“Those are short periods of intense snowfall,” meteorologist Thomas Geboy said. “It’s almost like a thunderstorm with snow brining gusty winds and possible whiteouts."

National Weather Service: Don't be caught off guard. Snow Squalls are in the forecast for the Tuesday and Wednesday evening commutes.
The National Weather Service
National Weather Service: Don't be caught off guard. Snow Squalls are in the forecast for the Tuesday and Wednesday evening commutes.

Snow will continue through the end of the week.

Geboy said storm totals could be even higher in the mountains.

“For Deer Valley and Park City Mountain, we’ll see probably more than the 10-20 inches that we’re going with for the Wasatch Back itself,” he said.

The NWS urges caution on the roads for the duration of the storm. If you must travel, bring a flashlight, food and water in case of an emergency.

Allow extra space, turn on headlights and reduce speed when driving in the snow.

UDOT: The higher points on US-89, Parleys Canyon and the Cottonwoods will get many inches of road snow, with frequent rates of at or over 1 inch per hour. The Wasatch Back mountain routes will do nearly as well with multiple inches possible throughout the late afternoon and night Tuesday. Motorists are advised to use caution and TravelWise. Motorists using canyon and mountain routes should be aware Traction Laws may be enforced.
Utah Department of Transportation
UDOT: The higher points on US-89, Parleys Canyon and the Cottonwoods will get many inches of road snow, with frequent rates of at or over 1 inch per hour. The Wasatch Back mountain routes will do nearly as well with multiple inches possible throughout the late afternoon and night Tuesday.
Motorists are advised to use caution and TravelWise. Motorists using canyon and mountain routes should be aware Traction Laws may be enforced.
State & Regional Weather
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler