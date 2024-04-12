Olympic officials praise steep Snowbasin, Olympic Oval venues

The International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission is in the Beehive State checking out Olympic venues ahead of deciding who will host the 2034 Winter Games. Friday they toured Snowbasin in Weber County and then headed to the Salt Lake valley for the Maverik Center and Utah Olympic Oval.

At Snowbasin, the group rode the John Paul chairlift to the top for a look at the men’s and women’s downhill. Commission chair Karl Stoss said the steepness of the slopes is exceptional.

“I think this venue is perfect and it is maintained quite well," he said. "There is not really a change necessary.”

Olympic skier Picabo Street escorted the commission around Snowbasin. She emotionally remembered previous Olympics, saying she’s excited at the prospect of another Games in Utah.

Street said the most exciting thing about a potential 2034 Games is having the younger generation in Utah see it up close and continue the legacy.

“It's just such a win win win scenario, to have an event like this here, and to have everybody to be able to participate in it and to be able to create those memories and have that compassion and that camaraderie and that sportsmanship and then that legacy leftover,” she said.

Then, in the Salt Lake valley, the group saw the Maverik Center which would host hockey games before touring the proposed speed skating venue, the Utah Olympic Oval.

Derek Parra, a former Olympic speed skater and the sports director at the Oval, said the commission liked the venue but it would need some minor upgrades before a potential Olympics.

“We definitely need a new video board, our scoreboards from 20 years ago, but it's obsolete," he said. "So in order to support all those different technologies that have been advanced over the last 20 years, we will need to spend some money on that.”

Utah’s Bid Committee president Fraser Bullock said nothing is guaranteed but he thinks Utah has a strong chance of winning the 2034 Games. He said the two biggest positives are all the venues are ready and the commission has seen Utahns' passion for the Games.

“They love to see the legacy of people and the enthusiasm of the people equal to the fantastic venues,” Bullock said.

The Future Host Commission will be in Utah until April 13.

The International Olympic Committee will select a host for the 2034 Games on July 24, or Pioneer Day.