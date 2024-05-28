Utah Olympic Bid Committee presents 2034 plan to Olympic Winter Federations

Utah’s Olympic Bid Committee presented its plan to “elevate” local communities, sport and the 2034 Games experience to the Olympic Winter Federations May 28. According to a press release, the virtual presentation was attended by leaders from the seven international sport federations.

Utah’s venue plan is one of the most sustainable as it uses 11 existing and operational venues. Those still-in-use venues all within an hour of the Athlete Village is “a strong selling point” to the Winter Olympics Federations, said Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President Colin Hilton.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Chair Gene Sykes began the presentation discussing how Utah communities are committed to the bid. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall reiterated how the Games coincide with and further Utah’s development goals.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel spoke to the federations about the community culture of sport in the Park City area, which would host various Olympic events in 2034. Utah Olympic Park and Park City Mountain would house freestyle skiing and snowboarding events while Midway’s Soldier Hollow Nordic Center would feature cross country skiing. Deer Valley Resort would host freestyle skiing events as well.

The IOC Executive Board will decide whether to put Utah’s Olympic bid to a vote at meetings June 12 to June 14. The IOC will select a host for the 2034 Games on July 24 or Pioneer Day in Utah.