National Parks celebrate Juneteenth with fee free day

All national parks, including Arches, Bryce, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion in Utah will be free for the day.

Camping and overnight fees and timed entrance reservations at select parks still apply.

Tomorrow will be the third fee-free day of the year.

Guests can experience the national parks for free Aug. 4 for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, Sept. 28 for National Public Lands Day and Nov, 11 in honor of Veterans Day.