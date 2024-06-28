© 2024 KPCW

University of Utah October presidential debate canceled

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 28, 2024 at 4:54 PM MDT
Salt Lake City, UT / USA - November 6, 2020: The University of Utah "U" logo located on campus.
Chad Robertson - stock.adobe.com
/
390943463
Salt Lake City, UT / USA - November 6, 2020: The University of Utah "U" logo located on campus.

The University of Utah says the Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled all four of the debates it had planned for 2024.

That includes the event scheduled for October 9 on the U’s campus.

The commission said the Biden-Harris campaign told them President Biden will not participate in debates sponsored by the commission in this election cycle.

In addition to the U., debates slated for Texas State University, Lafayette College and Virginia State University were canceled as well.
Sydney Weaver
