University of Utah October presidential debate canceled
The University of Utah says the Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled all four of the debates it had planned for 2024.
That includes the event scheduled for October 9 on the U’s campus.
The commission said the Biden-Harris campaign told them President Biden will not participate in debates sponsored by the commission in this election cycle.
In addition to the U., debates slated for Texas State University, Lafayette College and Virginia State University were canceled as well.