Hideout tiptoes toward commercial growth with Wildhorse development proposal

The Wildhorse subdivision is proposed for the northern end of Hideout, across state Route 248 from the Shoreline neighborhood and just north of the Klaim neighborhood.

If the 15-acre development is approved, it would mark an early foray into commercial development for the town, which currently has no grocery stores, gas stations or restaurants. Plans for Wildhorse include a two-story commercial building with a restaurant, bar and marketplace.

It would also have about a dozen single-family homes and several acres of open space.

At a Hideout Planning Commission meeting Aug. 28, when town leaders voted on a master development agreement for Wildhorse, reactions to the plans were mixed.

Commissioner Rachel Cooper said she’s had doubts “from the beginning” that this land is the right place for commercial development.

“I just question the viability of commercial there,” she said. “We’re just kind of hoping it’s going to be successful, but I’ve seen down the road, there’s a lot of commercial [space] that’s not even being rented. And I know also, Black Rock Ridge, the restaurant there, everyone I know went the first time to check it out, and now nobody goes.”

She said she’s concerned about the steep hill, too.

And Commissioner Joel Pieper said the proposal would require numerous exceptions to Hideout town code.

“This wouldn’t fly,” he said. “We are making a lot of concessions for you to build this many lots on this piece of land.”

The slope would be steeper than code typically allows developers to build on. Plus, the homes’ setbacks from the road would be smaller and retaining walls would be taller than the town standards.

Other planning commissioners were more receptive to the development plans, including Chase Winder. He said it could be good to give Hideout residents an option to eat out that’s closer to home than Park City.

“I mean, beautiful views of a lake, of a mountain, snow falling, date night with my wife – like, I can see that,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s our job to decide what the market wants.”

The planning commission voted on whether to recommend the development agreement to the town council for final approval, but members were split 2-2.

They’ll discuss Wildhorse again in September.

Hideout is considering a few potential locations for commercial development.

Town leaders have identified 10 acres near Jordanelle State Park, known as Ross Creek, for mixed-use development such as dining or a general store.

And Hideout annexed 350 acres of Summit County’s Richardson Flat open space with the goal of constructing a town center.