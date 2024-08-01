Black bear bites trail runner in Big Cottonwood Canyon

A man on the Mill D North Fork trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon ran into a black bear around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the bear bluff charged the man twice. As the man was backing away, he fell over a log and the bear attacked, biting his arm. The man kicked the bear and was able to escape.

DWR said the man drove himself to St. Marks Hospital in Millcreek for help and is expected to recover.

DWR conservation officers, biologists and tracking hounds found the adult female bear Wednesday night. They were forced to euthanize it because of the attack and its aggressive behavior. This is the second bear Utah authorities have been forced to kill for aggressive behavior in less than a week.

If you encounter a black bear, experts recommend standing your ground and staying calm. Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph. If a bear attacks, the best defense is a can of bear spray.