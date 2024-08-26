Grand Canyon sees above average number of deaths in 2024

The most recent was Sunday, Aug. 25, when people on a river trip found a 33-year-old Arizona woman dead on the Colorado River.

The woman was reported missing after a flash flood in Havasu Canyon Aug. 22.

Earlier in the month, three people were found dead in a week around Aug. 6. A 20-year-old New Mexico woman was found dead about 150 feet below the rim of the canyon after days of searching.

A New York Times article reports the number of deaths in the park so far is slightly above the average 17 per year.

The park lists heart attacks as the most common cause of death.

More than 250 people are rescued from the canyon each year, according to the National Park Service, and about 200 visitors have died at the park since 2007, about 40 of them while hiking.