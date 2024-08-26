© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grand Canyon sees above average number of deaths in 2024

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:04 PM MDT
An aerial view of the Grand Canyon's Vishnu Temple and Wotan's Throne.
Grand Canyon National Park
An aerial view of the Grand Canyon's Vishnu Temple and Wotan's Throne.

Twelve people have died in Grand Canyon National Park so far this year, including three deaths in one week.

The most recent was Sunday, Aug. 25, when people on a river trip found a 33-year-old Arizona woman dead on the Colorado River.

The woman was reported missing after a flash flood in Havasu Canyon Aug. 22.

Earlier in the month, three people were found dead in a week around Aug. 6. A 20-year-old New Mexico woman was found dead about 150 feet below the rim of the canyon after days of searching.

A New York Times article reports the number of deaths in the park so far is slightly above the average 17 per year.

The park lists heart attacks as the most common cause of death.

More than 250 people are rescued from the canyon each year, according to the National Park Service, and about 200 visitors have died at the park since 2007, about 40 of them while hiking.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver