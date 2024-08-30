Government offices, state liquor stores closed for Labor Day

Statewide there will be no mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service, UPS or FedEx and all post offices will be closed. Banks are also closed.

State government buildings, including liquor stores, will also be closed.

Both Summit and Wasatch counties will close all government buildings, including libraries for the day. Trash collection in both counties won’t be affected, however.

In Park City, where Miners Day celebrations will be in full swing, city offices will also be closed.

Park City MARC will be open during regular hours and the Fieldhouse will be open until 1 p.m. All group fitness classes are canceled at both facilities for the holiday.

Monday is also the final day to enjoy the Basin Recreation Splash Pad before it closes for the season.