Utah’s black bear sightings are on the rise for this sweet reason

With a nickname like the Beehive State, it’s fitting that honey-loving bears call Utah home.

And lately, they’ve been making more appearances than usual.

In June, a black bear attracted gawkers in Salt Lake City’s Marmalade neighborhood. In July, another bear bit a man in Big Cottonwood Canyon. And later that month, one of the creatures checked out some American Fork Canyon campsites.

Wildlife experts have noticed the influx of sightings, and they suspect it’s more closely related to jams and jellies than many might expect.

Only black bears reside in Utah. Because of a few late-spring freezes, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials believe the animals are moving into lower elevations to find their favorite snack: berries.

“People that are out on the mountain, they’re not seeing a lot of berry crop — I think we’ve lost some of that,” said Darren DeBloois, game mammals coordinator for DWR. “This time of year, that’s what bears would be focusing on to eat. So I think they’re moving around more to try to find things to eat, and I think that that increases the chances they’ll come into conflict with people.”

