Donald Trump ‘cares about Utah,’ top state lawmaker says after former president’s three-hour SLC visit

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published September 16, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
Donald Trump's plane lands at Salt Lake City International Airport, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Donald Trump's plane lands at Salt Lake City International Airport, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump touched down in Salt Lake City late Saturday afternoon — and never left the airport grounds — for a private fundraiser that lasted up to three hours.

The donor event, beginning just after 4 p.m., was staged at an undisclosed hangar near North Temple and 2400 West.

Prominent Utah Republicans, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox; state Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton; Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper; and state GOP Chair Robert Axson greeted their party’s standard-bearer.

Adams, through a spokesperson, said Trump spoke about the U.S. military, highlighting its strength, dedication and effectiveness.

Before the main donor event, a handful of top Utah political leaders sat down with the candidate for a roundtable, Schultz said Sunday. After that intimate gathering, the lawmaker said, Cox introduced Trump to a crowd of more than 500 donors and remarked that the state “worked better” with the former president’s administration.

Hours before, the minimum ticket price was lowered to $1,000; down from a previous $3,300.

“They added a lower threshold,” Axson said Sunday, “to broaden the opportunity for folks who otherwise wouldn’t be able to do the higher-dollar amount.” The event raised about $5 million for the campaign, he said.

Trump “very clearly wanted to … spend time with us and hear what’s important to folks here in the state regarding energy independence, rural issues and economic development,“ Axson added. “[He] talked about the importance in having the strength necessary as a country to do what’s right and push back against evil and have a strong military that can protect us.”

Schultz, who has attended “a lot of Trump rallies” and is friends with the family, said he noticed a demeanor change in Trump in which the candidate kept the event “more positive.”

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
