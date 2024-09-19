© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah to resume legal action against former Purdue Pharma owner

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:05 PM MDT
In this Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y. A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, gave conditional approval to a sweeping, potentially $10 billion plan submitted by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle a mountain of lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.
Seth Wenig
/
AP
In this Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y. A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, gave conditional approval to a sweeping, potentially $10 billion plan submitted by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle a mountain of lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection will resume its 2019 legal action against the former owner of Purdue Pharma, Richard Sackler.

Utah had paused its lawsuit against the drug-maker after supporting a settlement agreement reached that same year between the company and 28 other state attorneys generals over the devastation thousands suffered due to the opioid epidemic.

In a Sept. 11, 2019 story, the Salt Lake Tribune reported the terms settlement would include the dissolution of Purdue Pharma and the formation of a new company that would continue to sell its signature opioid, OxyContin, but directed the proceeds to a public beneficiary company that would pay the plaintiffs.

As part of the settlement, the Sackler family and the pharmacy company filed for bankruptcy.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected part of the multi-million dollar settlement plan because it would have protected the Sackler family from lawsuits. The high court also found Sacker was not bankrupt.

The decision opened the door for Utah to resume its lawsuit.

Utah’s lawsuit contends Purdue Pharma and Sackler deceptively marketed OxyContin as less prone to abuse and addiction than other painkillers, contributing to the public health crisis.

The company and Sackler are also accused of providing $200,000 in gifts and payments to Utah prescribers between 2013 and 2017, employing 186 sales representatives in Utah, and making direct marketing visits to 5,000 prescribers in their medical offices.

The state’s case will only proceed against Sackler, as Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy and entered into a settlement with Utah and other states.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver