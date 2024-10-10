© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Trader Joe's location set to open closer to Park City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 10, 2024 at 4:13 PM MDT
The Sugar House location will open Oct. 11, 2024.
Trader Joe's
The Sugar House location will open Oct. 11, 2024.

Trader Joe’s newest location will be the closest location to Park City when it opens Friday.

The California-based grocery chain, known for its affordable snacks filed a commercial building permit to convert the Pep Boys on 700 East in Sugar House nearly a year ago, and is now ready to open.

The grocer already has four existing locations in Utah.

The stores in Cottonwood Heights and on 400 South near the University of Utah are about a 40-minute drive from Park City.

Trader Joe’s also has stores in Draper and Orem.

The store will open Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver