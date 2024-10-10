New Trader Joe's location set to open closer to Park City

The California-based grocery chain, known for its affordable snacks filed a commercial building permit to convert the Pep Boys on 700 East in Sugar House nearly a year ago, and is now ready to open.

The grocer already has four existing locations in Utah.

The stores in Cottonwood Heights and on 400 South near the University of Utah are about a 40-minute drive from Park City.

Trader Joe’s also has stores in Draper and Orem.

The store will open Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.