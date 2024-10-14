Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day? It depends

The first proclamation on Indigenous Peoples Day by a U.S. president came on Oct. 8, 2021.

In his remarks, President Joe Biden stated, “our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.”

Since the announcement, the Biden administration has continued to recognize the holiday and the Nation-to-Nation relationships. The U.S. also recognizes the heritage of Italian Americans on Columbus Day.

Depending on the state or city, the second Monday of October can be recognized as either holiday.

Columbus Day is one of 11 official federal holidays, which means federal workers get a paid day off and there is no mail delivery. However, stock markets remain open.

According to the Pew Research Center, 16 states and the territory of American Samoa still observe the second Monday in October as an official public, paid holiday exclusively called Columbus Day.

That list includes Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Montana along with many states in the Midwest. Four states and the U.S. Virgin Islands mark the day as both Columbus Day and something else.

In 26 states and the territory of Guam, the second Monday in October is a workday.

Pew Research Center

In Utah’s 2016 General Session, the state changed Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day, but later amended the state holiday to once again be recognized as Columbus Day.

In 2024, Utah recognized Indigenous People Day on the Monday following Thanksgiving while recognizing Columbus Day on the second Monday in October.