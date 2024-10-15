© 2024 KPCW

New Utah task force to tackle fentanyl crisis

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 15, 2024 at 5:20 PM MDT
A bag of 4-fluoro isobutyryl fentanyl which was seized in a drug raid is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va., on Aug. 9, 2016.
Cliff Owen
/
AP
Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City.

Gov. Spencer Cox has announced a new task force dedicated to fighting the state’s fentanyl crisis.

The Fentanyl Task Force will identify and work to resolve critical gaps in prevention, treatment and law enforcement efforts.

Gov. Cox said Tuesday fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is one of the most significant drug threats in Utah and across the U.S., because it’s widely available and in high demand at relatively low cost.

Utah saw more than 300 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2023, that's compared to 50 in 2019.

The drug accounts for about 50% of all drug overdose deaths in the state.

The Utah Department of Public Safety reports methamphetamines are the second-highest, credited with just under half of Utah’s fatal overdoses.

The task force’s goal will be to address the causes of fentanyl abuse while recommending changes in policy and practice.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
