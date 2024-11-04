© 2024 KPCW

2024 General Election Results

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards,
Matt Sampson
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:44 AM MST
Updated November 6, 2024 at 7:40 AM MST

Real-time election results for presidential, congressional, state and Wasatch Back candidates.

Summit County Council

Summit County Council Seat A election results
utah.gov
Election Results Last Updated: November 5, 2024, 10:11:55 PM - click here for latest results.
Summit County Council Seat C election results
utah.gov
Election Results Last Updated: November 5, 2024, 10:11:55 PM - click here for the latest results.

Wasatch County Council

Election results Wasatch County Council Seat D.
utah.gov
Election Results November 5, 2024, 11:07:02 PM - click here for latest results.
Election results Wasatch County Council Seat E
utah.gov
Election Results November 5, 2024, 11:07:02 PM - click here for latest results.

Summit County School Boards

North Summit School Board

Election results North Summit School Board Seat 2
utah.gov
Election Results Last Updated: November 5, 2024, 10:11:55 PM - click here for latest results.
Election results North Summit School Board Seat 3
utah.gov
Election Results Last Updated: November 5, 2024, 10:11:55 PM - click here for latest results.

Park City School Board

Election results Park City School Board Seat 3
utah.gov
Election Results Last Updated: November 5, 2024, 10:11:55 PM - click here for latest results.

South Summit School Board

Election results South Summit School Board Seat 1
utah.gov
Election Results Last Updated: Last Updated: November 5, 2024, 10:11:55 PM - click here for latest results.
Election results South Summit School Board Seat 2
utah.gov
Election Results Last Updated: Last Updated: November 5, 2024, 10:11:55 PM - click here for latest results.

Wasatch County School Board

Election results Wasatch School District School Board Seat E
utah.gov
Election Results November 5, 2024, 11:07:02 PM - click here for latest results.
Election results Wasatch School District School Board Seat F
utah.gov
Election Results November 5, 2024, 11:07:02 PM - click here for latest results.
Election results Wasatch School District Board Seat G.
utah.gov
Election Results November 5, 2024, 11:07:02 PM - click here for latest results.

Utah State General Election

Utah Constitutional Amendments

Judicial Retention

Utah Supreme Court

Election results Utah Supreme Court Judicial Retention
utah.gov
Election Results Last Updated: November 5, 2024, 10:24:15 PM - click here for latest results.

Utah Court of Appeals

Election results Utah Court of Appeals Judicial Retention
utah.gov
Election Results November 5, 2024, 10:24:15 PM - click here for latest results.

Summit County

Click here for a full list of Summit County judges up for retention.

Wasatch County

Click here for a full list of Wasatch County judges up for retention.

Find More Information

Find election results for the state of Utah or search for a contest or candidate name you are interested in at elelctionresults.utah.gov.

###
State & Regional
Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
Matt Sampson
KPCW Digital Media Director
